9/11 memorial ceremony set for Saturday in Snyder County

Ceremonies are planned all around our area to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize previewed an event in Snyder County.

HUMMELS WHARF, Pa. — On September 11, 2001, Jack Grove was getting ready to take his dad to a doctor's appointment when the planes hit the Twin Towers in New York.

"We weren't going to leave until 11, and all of a sudden that happened and that canceled everything," Grove recalled.

Grove is deputy chief of the Hummels Wharf Fire Company, near Selinsgrove. He says the terrorist attacks changed everything for firefighters.

"After 9/11, we had to learn about the chemicals, IEDs, explosives, things like that, things we never even dreamed we'd have to worry about."

Grove and other fire company members wanted to do something to honor the men and women who died during the attacks that day. Ten years ago, they built a 9/11 memorial. It has a piece of steel from the World Trade Center. It also has a piece of limestone from the Pentagon and soil from the Flight 93 memorial site.

"I opened up the paper there, and I see a picture of a flatbed truck carrying five-gallon buckets of archive soil. I thought, 'If that's available, let's try to get it.'"

This Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the Hummels Wharf Fire Company will rededicate the memorial.

"We figured it is about time we do something and get people to understand that it is here," Grove said.

People we spoke with are happy the firefighters are doing this.

"We can't ever forget about the people who lost their lives and how tragic it had to be. When you look at the people who jumped from the towers, and then you see the poor people who were in the planes," said Mack Getz.

The ceremony is Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Hummels Wharf fire station.