Snow covering region, roads getting slick

Snow began falling in Wayne County around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Snow moving through our area is coating much of the northern tier, and that's where we find Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison near Waymart in Wayne County.

As the flakes fell fast and steady in Waymart, some people hoped the forecast wouldn't be true.

Jamiela Feldman was out shoveling the snow from her sidewalks, hoping to get ahead of the storm that was piling up a couple of inches already around noon.

"It's light. It's not heavy at all. I thought it was going to be heavy, but I did it the driveway in the back about 10 minutes, so that wasn't too bad."

Traffic was moving along Route 6 near Waymart.

John Harvey was on his way home to the Bethany area and says he expected the roads to be slippery, especially in the higher elevations.

"It's more as soon as you come up to the Moosic mountains then there's more snow sticking to the ground. But I think they did a good job preparing and you know the roads are drivable."

People thought it was the end of winter earlier this week when we had 60 degrees. They say getting a couple of inches of snow was not what they were hoping for.

"The birds out and everything. I was like, it's close, I feel it and then we get a bunch of snow. No school today for the kids, so we're trying to make the best of it," Feldman said.

"This is typical for March," Edward Miller said. "It's also not a pain for me because I love a big storm. This isn't big but gives me a little hope we might get one."

Main Street in Carbondale looked like any other winter day with wet sidewalks and some snow covering the ground.

Leo Grunza was out tending to sidewalks along Church Street.

"Slush on the bottom, fluffy on the top. This was easy. I mean could have been four or five inches by now."

Leo says he's thankful the valley area didn't get as much snow, making it easier to keep up with his other snow removal jobs.

"It's not too bad. I mean, the roads are good to get back and forth but a lot more snow up here in Carbondale now than down towards Archbald."

Higher elevations made a big difference in this storm. In Jefferson Township, the snow was much heavier coming down at a much faster rate and causing more problems on the roadways.

Interstate 84 east was shut down for a couple of hours because of a crash just over the line in Wayne County. Drivers were rerouted off the Mount Cobb exit in Lackawanna County while crews cleaned up.

Drivers we spoke with say they noticed conditions changed when they got higher up.

"I saw the temperature drop in the car. Now it's like 32 degrees. So yeah, it's building up more/ Hopefully the roads are better. There's some traffic going into Hamlin now," Fred Aguilar said.

Fred says he waited to go shopping to give crews time to clear the roads saying there was a decent amount of snow at his house in Hawley.

"I would say two to three inches. Yeah, it's building up. It's been snowing all morning but it's not terrible. It's drivable."

