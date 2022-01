Expect delays in the Berwick area as a slow-moving superload passes through to Salem Township, Luzerne County.

BERWICK, Pa. — A superload is moving through Columbia and Luzerne counties.

A new 95-ton transformer left Berwick Thursday morning and is headed to PPL Electric Utilities' Glenbrook substation in Salem Township.

Newswatch 16 found it moving very slowly on Route 11.

The seven-mile trip is expected to take about six hours and wrap up around 3 Thursday afternoon.

