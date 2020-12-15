Shoppers trying to beat the rush ahead of snowstorm

Department of Transportation officials are asking people to stay off the roads tomorrow; that means folks are stocking up on the essentials.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Employees stocked the shelves full of eggs at Quinn's Market in Peckville, preparing for a potential flurry of shoppers ahead of Wednesday's storm.

The place was already pretty busy early in the day on Tuesday, with people hoping to beat the rush.

Ann Stone from Scranton was here for: "some soda, bread, milk, ramen noodles. Just to get through the snowstorm."

"I'm picking up a couple of things for the storm like bread and I'm going to make a roast. So we have some extra food," said Ann Murray from Peckville.

Things were much quieter at Riccardo's Market in Dunmore.

Rick Jones was here for his regular grocery run, but he picked up a new bag of ice melt while he was at it.

"Hey it's winter time! We're supposed to expect this," said Jones.

While many people may believe our meteorologists at Newswatch 16 have stock in milk sales, most people we talked to are just taking it all in stride.

"We haven't had a lot in a very long time so now when it comes it's like, 'aaah!' But eh, it's no big deal," said Murray.

PennDOT is reminding drivers to eliminate all unnecessary travel during the storm, especially on the roads with the lowest traffic volume, as plow trucks are often re-directed to major routes and highways.

Avoiding travel is exactly what Vicki Wagner and her husband plan to do at their home in Greenfield Township.