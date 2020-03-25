Sheetz offering $3 raise for hourly workers

The raise covers hours worked from March 13 to April 23.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sheetz announced Wednesday that it will be giving its store employees a raise.

From March 13 to April 23, Sheetz workers will be given a $3/hour raise. The company said it's an effort to support employees working through the coronavirus crisis.

"This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time," said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc.