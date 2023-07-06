Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is reopening; here's how to tell if you qualify and how to apply

LIHWAP allows Pennsylvania residents with low incomes to maintain access to drinking water and wastewater services, the Dept. of Human Services said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsyvlania Governor Josh Shapiro's administration on Wednesday announced the re-opening of the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program to help residents of the commonwealth with low incomes maintain access to drinking and wastewater services.

Applications for LIHWAP open Monday, Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh said.

After a successful program in 2022, Pennsylvania received additional federal funding to re-open LIHWAP for 2023.

“Every Pennsylvanian has a right to clean drinking water that keep our homes safe and our families healthy,” said Arkoosh. “I encourage all Pennsylvanians who are at risk of losing drinking water or wastewater services and have not received LIHWAP previously to apply as soon as possible when the program opens.”

Under LIHWAP, eligible households can receive one crisis grant for drinking water service and one crisis grant for wastewater service of up to $2,500 each.

Crisis situations can include past-due water bills, termination of utility service, and having received notice that service will be shut off within the next 60 days, Arkoosh said.

Receiving utility assistance through another program like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) does not prevent a household from receiving assistance through LIHWAP if the applicant meets LIHWAP eligibility criteria, according to Arkoosh.

If a household has previously received LIHWAP for one water type, they cannot receive another LIHWAP grant for the same water type—but could receive it for the other.

Households may qualify if they rent or own their home, have an overdue water or wastewater bill that they are responsible to pay, and if the household is within the income limit for their household size.

Grants are issued directly to water service providers, and families must meet income requirements.

For a household size of one, the maximum annual income is $20,385.

For a household of two, the maximum is $27,465

For a household of three, it's $34,545.

For a household of four, it's $41,625

For a household of five, it's $48,705

For a household of six, it's $55,785

For a household of seven, it's $62,865

For a household of eight, it's $69,945

For a household of nine, it's $77,025

For a household of 10, it's $84,105.

For every additional person, add $7,080.

Applications for LIHWAP can be submitted online at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS. Pennsylvanians can also apply for assistance by calling the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia, or by visiting their local County Assistance Office.

Prospective applicants should have the following information ready to include in their application:

Names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth for all people in their household;

Proof of income for the applicant and all household members; and,

A recent water bill.

LIHWAP is a temporary assistance program established through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. LIHWAP first opened in 2022 and assisted 44,319 households in paying their water and wastewater bills. LIHWAP will run from July 10-Aug. 11, or until all funds are used, whichever comes first.

More information about LIHWAP is available at www.dhs.pa.gov/waterhelp.