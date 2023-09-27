The theme will be "Connecting Our Communities" and the show will run from Saturday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The attached video is from Jan. 14, 2023.

The Shapiro administration recently announced the theme for the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The theme will be "Connecting Our Communities" and the show will run from Saturday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited the Eat Real Food Mobile Market at Paxinosa Elementary School in Easton today to announce the theme for the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

“The Pennsylvania Farm Show is a living story of Pennsylvania agriculture, connecting those who are fed, nourished, and enriched by our industry to those whose lives and livelihoods depend on it,” Secretary Redding said. “Agriculture unites us. It is the food, fuel, and fiber we rely on for our quality of life and our economy. Food helps define our cultures and our identities.

“Eat Real Food Mobile Market is a perfect illustration of how agriculture connects communities and nourishes their futures," he continued. "It’s a fitting backdrop to highlight how the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show will showcase the pride and hard work of farmers from across the state, connecting people from all walks of life to a celebration of the importance of agriculture in our communities.”

The 2024 Farm Show will feature fan favorites such as the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, the famous Farm Show Food Court, youth showmanship and sheep shearing competitions (among hundreds of other competitive agricultural events), cooking demonstrations at the PA Preferred Culinary Connection and more than one million square feet of hands-on agriculture education opportunities and chances to engage with the people who power Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

“Visiting the PA Farm Show is like taking a journey through the heart of agriculture, where you’ll connect with the roots of our food, the spirit of our farming communities, and the boundless possibilities for finding your own path in this industry. Whether it is your first visit or you come every year, the PA Farm Show is the best place to cultivate connections with agriculture,” Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center Executive Director Sharon Myers said.

To stay up to date on PA Farm Show news, visit farmshow.pa.gov or follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram.