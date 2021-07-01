PA's Senators and members of Congress react to chaos at the Capitol

When the Capitol was stormed by protestors a senator from Pennsylvania had just finished speaking and a congressman from our area was near the door of the chamber.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — "There's something more important than having my preferred candidate sworn in as the next president. That's to have the American people's chosen president sworn in," Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said on the house floor Wednesday.

Minutes after he spoke, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the capitol.

This as congress met to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Democratic congressman Matt Cartwright says he was near the main door of the chamber.

"About five or six times I heard loud banging at that door. I confess I didn't think anything of it and then it dawned on me this is people trying to break into the house floor," Cartwright said.

Republican representative Dan Meuser was seen in a photograph being rushed off the floor.

He said in a statement, "Capitol Police kept everyone safe while putting themselves at risk. We must be grateful to our law enforcement and condemn violent lawlessness."

Senator Toomey tweeted, "this is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the hard work of the Capitol Police under difficult circumstances."

Democratic senator Bob Casey said, "This effort is nothing more than a shameful and sorry attempt to overturn the will of Pennsylvania's voters."