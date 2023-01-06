Here's how you can buy a bobblehead of U.S. Senator John Fetterman

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the bobblehead this week. It's available at the museum's online store for $30, plus shipping.

MILWAUKEE — Former Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was sworn in as a United States Senator on Tuesday.

If you thought that was the highlight of his week, you'd be wrong.

On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced it will create a bobblehead of Fetterman to be sold in its online store.

"Standing on a circular Stars and Stripes base bearing his name, the smiling Fetterman bobblehead is wearing jeans and his trademark navy blue hoodie while giving a wave with his right hand," the museum said in a press release announcing the sale. "Each bobblehead will be individually numbered, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store."

The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in May, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order, the museum said.

In 2021, Fetterman announced his candidacy in the 2022 U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania. The 53-year-old Pennsylvania native, who ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016 and finished third in the Democratic primary, won the Democratic nomination this time around with 59% of the vote.

He then went on to defeat Republican Party nominee Mehmet Oz in the general election.

Known for his super casual dress code, Fetterman advocates healthcare as a right, criminal justice reform, abolishing capital punishment, raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, and legalizing cannabis.

Fetterman, who started his professional career in the insurance industry, received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Albright College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Connecticut. After joining AmeriCorps, he earned a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University.

In 2001, Fetterman started an Out-of-School-Youth Program in Braddock, Pennsylvania, in which he helped local youth earn their GED. Fetterman eventually moved to Braddock and served as the city’s mayor of the former industrial town from 2006 to 2019.

The 6-foot-8 Fetterman even has several tattoos related to the Braddock community. On his left arm are the numbers 15104 – Braddock’s zip code. On his right arm are the dates of nine murders that occurred in the town while he was the mayor.

Fetterman and his wife, Gisele Barreto Almeida, have three children and two rescue dogs.