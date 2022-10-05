Sen. Bob Casey voices support for abortion measure in Senate

Casey said the circumstances around the abortion debate have changed and that he does not and will not support a complete ban on abortion.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After the leak about the abortion case from the Supreme Court, Senate Democrats plan to vote this week on the "Women's Health Protection Act" in an effort to force abortion rights into law.

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat from Scranton who has long been considered anti-abortion, took a stunning stance on Tuesday and said he will support the bill.

It's a major shift for Sen. Casey, a Catholic who, like his father, Gov. Robert Casey, has long considered himself "pro-life," but now, Casey said the circumstances around the abortion debate have changed and that he does not and will not support a complete ban on abortion.

In a statement, Sen. Casey said:

This week, I will again vote yes to advance debate on the Women’s Health Protection Act and I will support the bill if there is a vote on final passage in the future.

“In the nearly three months since the Senate last voted on the Women’s Health Protection Act, the circumstances around the entire debate on abortion have changed. In light of the leaked Supreme Court decision draft overturning Roe v. Wade, and subsequent reports that Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate will introduce legislation to enact a nationwide six-week ban, the real question of the moment is: do you support a categorical ban on abortion? During my time in public office, I have never voted for—nor do I support—such a ban.”

Senators introduced the Women's Health Protection Act back in September. It aims to ban government restrictions on abortion services.

Democrats are trying to make it law after the unprecedented Supreme Court leak indicates justices will overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sen. Casey's father, Gov. Robert P. Casey, was a staunch right-to-life advocate. After Roe v. Wade was enacted, Gov. Casey took his case to the Supreme Court in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in an effort to redefine abortion rights established with Roe.

But Sen. Casey says the abortion debate has drastically changed, and with reports that House and Senate Republicans will try to enact a nationwide six-week ban, Casey says he will vote yes on Wednesday on the Women's Health Protection Act, joining fellow Democrats' efforts to try to codify abortion rights into law. It's not likely they'll get enough Republican support for the bill to advance.