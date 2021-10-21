Searching for school bus drivers during shortage

The state recently sent letters to more than 375,000 Pennsylvanians with commercial driver's licenses asking if they'd be interested.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The school bus industry has been hit hard by COVID-19.

Pennsylvania's Education Secretary joined PennDOT leaders outside Harrisburg to encourage more people to become interested in driving school buses.

The state recently sent letters to more than 375,000 Pennsylvanians with commercial driver's licenses asking if they'd be interested in some additional income.

Some 1,300 of them have responded.

If you would like to apply, click here.