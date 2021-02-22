Seafood sales are booming during the COVID-19 pandemic

“I’d say we doubled--doubled,” Zoe and Dylan who own Louie Louie seafood said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Zoe and Dylan Whitesall have owned Louie Louie seafood in Springettsbury township, York county for five years.

And during the past year--business has been booming.

“Very busy--we definitely saw an increase of customers and sales,” Zoe said.

How much of an increase?

“I’d say we doubled--doubled,” they said.

Retail seafood sales in the US have been increasing over the past year.

Data from market research firm IRI, shows frozen seafood sales were up 26 percent in December compared to the previous year, and fresh seafood sales were up 25 percent.

But there isn’t one particular item they’ve seen a spike in sales.

“It’s overall a good seafood selection in general,” she said.

Whitesall says the reason they think sales have increased is due to a combination of many factors.

One is supermarkets being almost empty due to the panic at the start of the pandemic.

“There was nothing on the shelves for a while, particularly proteins. so people started looking and sourcing for meats and seafood products within their own communities,” she said.

She also says that with families stuck at home--they had more time to prepare home-cooked meals.