Scranton Times tower lighting tradition continues

SCRANTON, Pa. — The radio tower on the Scranton Times building in Scranton will be lit up Wednesday night, marking the start of the Christmas holiday season in the area.

Newswatch 16 will provide live coverage of the annual holiday tradition beginning at 6 pm and will stream the event live on WNEP.com and the WNEP YouTube channel.

Fireworks over the city will accompany the tower lighting.

Entertainment for the event begins at 4 pm and will include:

The Scranton Cultural Center Youth Theatre Program

Ballet Theatre of Scranton

Lynnette's Twirlerettes

Endless Mountains Barbershop

Occhipinti Dance Company

The Amazing Franko