New Scranton ice festival hopes to bring in 'cool' cash for small downtown businesses

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new wintertime event is getting underway in downtown Scranton.
The new Scranton Ice Festival plays out throughout the downtown Friday, February, 5 through Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted what's on tap.
Organizers say the goal behind the inaugural happening is to provide a safe, family-friendly atmosphere during the pandemic that will allow people to come downtown, scope out cool ice carvings, and support the city's downtown businesses.
Many of the mom-and-pop shops downtown have been struggling since the pandemic began.
Event Times
Friday: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday: 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Click here to be connected to the schedule of events and learn more about the entertainment.