Yuengling's newest can tribute to Phillies

The Pottsville business says it helps them stay true to their Pennsylvania roots.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Yuengling has come out with a limited edition can that will have Phillies fans reaching for a can or two.

Their flagship lager has the retro Phillies logo in maroon and white.

Yuengling has also created a Phillies merch line.

