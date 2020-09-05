Taking "Flight"

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Front line health care workers in Schuylkill County were thanked with a frosty treat.
Yuengling handed out six-packs of its new light beer called "Flight" to hospital employees at St. Luke's Miners Campus in Coaldale.
President of St. Luke's, Wendy Lazo, said "It's incredible, these people are working so hard and something like the generosity of our community is making them feel supported and appreciated. That means the world to them."
Yuengling was also at the hospital early Friday morning giving out six-packs to the morning shift.