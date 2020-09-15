Yuengling partnering with Molson Coors to distribute to 25 more states

America's Oldest Brewery currently distributes its products to 22 states along the east coast. With the new partnership, it will increase its footprint significantly

Currently, Yuengling distributes its products to 22 states along the east coast. But soon, that number is set to grow.

"We're a sixth-generation family business," Wendy Yuengling, chief administrative officer said. "We've been around for 191 years and this is a moment of a lifetime for us, to be able to announce this partnership with Molson Coors, giving us an opportunity to expand our brand further west. It's unbelievably exciting."

Yuengling announcing a new partnership with another well-known brand, Molson Coors, allowing America's Oldest Brewery, which is based in Pottsville to spread its wings and go nationwide.

"This partnership allows us the opportunity for growth," Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations said. "Growth into the western states, 25 western states that we don't currently distribute our brands in. Our current two breweries here in Pennsylvania and Tampa, Florida remain independent family-owned and family-operated and this joint venture will be run 50/50 by Molson Coors and Yuengling."

While Newswatch 16 was at the brewery, we found a family from Wisconsin picking up a few cases. They say they're excited that at some point in the future, the trip to pick up some Yuengling Beer will be much shorter.

"It's nice that we'll be able to get it local," Dennis Peterson of Wisconsin said. "We don't have to travel 700 miles just to get it. From Wisconsin, we try a lot of different beers and stuff and this is a very good, refreshing beer to drink."