Yuengling offers tip of the glass to hospital workers

"They're the ones on the front lines. These employees who are going into the hospital every day, working around the clock, right up front with the pandemic. They're the important people, where we wanted to do something to give back to them, to the first responders who are fighting this every day," said Debbie Yuengling, Yuengling's manager of finance.

"We take a lot of pride representing Schuylkill County and Pottsville. We've been here for almost 200 years. We made it through the Prohibition, we made it through the Spanish Flu, we've gone through the different wars. We're resilient, we will persevere, we'll come through this. I think more than anybody, we're aware of that. It's tough, it's very difficult right now. We understand that, but we want everyone to understand that we'll come out of this together on the other side and whatever we can do to give back to those on the front line is important to us," Yuengling said.