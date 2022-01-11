Yuengling joins food campaign

See how the biggest beer maker in northeastern and central PA is on board with the Hops & Vines for Hunger Campaign.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Every tour at the Yuengling brewery ends at the gift shop.

For the month of November, some visitors will walk out knowing they helped feed a family in Pennsylvania.

All this month, Yuengling brewery will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of its holiday merchandise to a Pennsylvania-based non-profit called Hops & Vines for Hunger.

“This is super important to partner with Hops and Vines for Hunger because Pennsylvania is our home state. So this is where we were founded; these are the consumers that have stayed with us and supported us for nearly 200 years. So any benefit we can give back to the consumers and community in Pennsylvania is important,” explains Debbie Yuengling, Yuengling Employee Engagement And Culture Manager.

According to Feeding America, nearly ten percent of people living in Pennsylvania don't know where their next meal is coming from.

That's why Yuengling and nearly 50 other breweries and wineries are taking part in this month-long campaign.

“I think you see a need for a food bank everywhere, specifically here in Schuylkill County and in Pennsylvania. I think you see lots of needy families, and if we are able to give back and do what we can to support the community, we're excited to do it,” added Yuengling.

Hops & Vines for Hunger will use the money to provide Pennsylvania families access to fresh food and also educate families about nutrition.

“We're hoping to raise a couple of thousand dollars throughout the month of November to donate to Hops and Vines for Hunger. Throughout all of the breweries and wineries across the state, I think it's going to make a great impact to the organization,” added Yuengling.

Even though this is their first year joining the campaign, Yuengling hopes to continue in the future.

“I like this could be a tradition that we do. Each year we do some service project giving back to the community; we like to get our employees involved,” Yuengling said.

If you would like to support Hops and Vines for Hunger, you can purchase merchandise online or at the Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville.