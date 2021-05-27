Yuengling hosts Military Appreciation Day

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — America's oldest brewery is giving back to veterans ahead of memorial day.
As part of its annual Military Appreciation Day, Yuengling donated $50,000 to a group called Taps.
The group supports the families of soldiers who have died while serving our country.
"There is a need for services continuing whether if we're at wartime or piece time and so just to be able to continue on for survivors to receive the benefit of services is very powerful and makes a difference in so many peoples lives," said Melinda Kane, Taps Peer Mentor Manager.
For every pint of beer sold today, Yuengling also donated one dollar to taps and another organization called team Red White and Blue.