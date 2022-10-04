Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is back

The popular collaboration between two of Pennsylvania's most iconic brands is available at bars, restaurants, and wherever Yuengling is sold.

HERSHEY, Pa. — A popular team-up from two iconic Pennsylvania brands is back on shelves this fall.

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, a collaboration between D.G. Yuengling & Sons Inc. and Hershey's, is available in 6- and 12-pack bottles and on draft -- just in time for Halloween season, the Schuylkill County-based brewery announced Tuesday.

It's the fourth straight year that America's Oldest Brewery has teamed up with America's most-popular chocolate company to create the popular brew.

Hershey's Chocolate Porter is available at stores and restaurants across the state and on shelves wherever Yuengling is sold.

You can search for it on the “Find Our Beer” link at www.yuengling.com.



“We continue to be amazed by the excitement our fans show for this special collaboration beer,” said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “One of our top priorities is listening and staying connected to our fans, which is why we are so excited to bring back this fall favorite that appeals to all drinkers looking for something special.”

At 4.7% ABV, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter combines Yuengling’s 193-year-old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the world-famous taste of Hershey’s chocolate.

In a press release, the company said the limited-edition seasonal beer uses Yuengling’s master brewing expertise to artfully blend Hershey’s decadent chocolate with caramel and dark roasted malts for a smooth, rich and delicious chocolaty finish. The beer pairs well with everything from barbequed and smoked meats to cheeses and desserts.