Yuengling delivers truckload of Lager to 106-year-old superfan

Margaret DiLullo, of Berks County, recently credited her longevity to "drinking a Lager a day." Yuengling made sure she'll never go thirsty.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — As America's oldest continually operated brewery, D.G. Yuengling & Sons has an appreciation for longevity.

So when the Pottsville-based brewery recently learned that a 106-year-old Berks County woman revealed that the secret to her long life was drinking one Yuengling Lager a day, it quickly sprang into action.

Yuengling recently delivered a truckload of Lager to Margaret DiLullo at her Berks County home.

"Margaret, who at nearly 107, revealed her secret is drinking a Lager a day, so we delivered her a truckload more," Yuengling said on its social media channels. "Cheers, Margaret!"

DiLullo was born in Reading on Dec. 13, 1914 and graduated from Ephrata High School in Lancaster County.