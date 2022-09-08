Folks line up for bleenies at Yorkville Block Party

The Yorkville Hose Company hosts the gathering every year it's a major fundraiser for the firefighters.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is party night in Schuylkill County.

The second Tuesday in August is always the night for the Yorkville Block Party.

It's also a big reunion night in the Yorkville section of the city.

There were a lot of food and beverages and as always the homemade bleenies are the biggest attraction at the block party.