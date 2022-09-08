Folks line up for bleenies at Yorkville Block Party

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is party night in Schuylkill County.
The second Tuesday in August is always the night for the Yorkville Block Party.
The Yorkville Hose Company hosts the gathering every year it's a major fundraiser for the firefighters.
It's also a big reunion night in the Yorkville section of the city.
There were a lot of food and beverages and as always the homemade bleenies are the biggest attraction at the block party.
