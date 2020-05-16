YMCA in Tamaqua closes, cites years of financial struggle made worse by coronavirus shutdowns

The YMCA said it was especially difficult to make ends meet because it couldn't stay open under governor's stay-at-home orders

TAMAQUA, Pa. — For nearly 30 years, the YMCA in Tamaqua has been a place for people to break a sweat and pump some iron.

Its doors have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, and it's going to stay that way.

In a post on Facebook, the YMCA announced it made the tough decision to permanently close.

"I was shocked. I thought everybody around here loved the YMCA. I thought it'd be around for a long time," Jennifer Owen of Tamaqua said.

The YMCA said it struggled financially for years. The fact that it was forced to close under the governor's stay-at-home order made it even more difficult to make ends meet.

"It's just unfortunate. I mean, you can't control any kind of health issues that's going around," Jarrett Reigel of West Penn Township said.

People Newswatch 16 spoke to said the YMCA did a lot of good for the community during the 24 years it was here.

"It helped bring the kids together more. It gives them more things to do and there's nothing to do in town," Jane Kieffer of Tamaqua said.

"It's a big blow to the economy here. I hope something goes in that place valuable that helps with the community support," Reigel said.

The Y said it will be refunding all of its members but it may take a few weeks for people to get their payments.