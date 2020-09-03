Wrestler excels on and off the mat

A high school wrestler in Schuylkill County won a medal in the state tournament over the weekend, but his work off the mat may be even more impressive.

Over the years, Mark and Danny Lawrence have formed quite a duo in Mahanoy City as father/son, teacher/student, and coach/athlete. Over the weekend, the two got to celebrate a special feat in a way that defines them together.

"As his coach, I got to put the medal on him. I had to go out in the back and compose myself after I did it. It's just amazing," Mark Lawrence said.

Competing in the state wrestling championships in Hershey, Danny Lawrence finished third in the state in his weight class with his dad by his side coaching him. The image of Danny standing on the podium with a medal dangling from his neck was a dream come true for both of them.

"I remember watching the state finals as a kid in elementary and thinking, you know, I might qualify for states, but I might never be on that podium, and it's just kind of humbling and satisfying to see how far you've come and to reflect on all the hard work you've put in," Danny Lawrence said.

But what might be more impressive to Danny's father, aside from the third-place medal, is everything else his son has accomplished. Danny was the starting quarterback for the football team, ran track, and is involved with several school and community-oriented organizations. He's also a volunteer firefighter with the West End Fire Company.

"We went to visit West Point, and you walk in their wrestling room, and it has, 'Chasing Greatness' on the side of wall. It's their motto up there with duty, honor, and chasing greatness. I think it was a sign because it made sense because that's what he's been doing, that's what he's still doing, and that's what he'll continue to do," Mark said.

"I think people don't realize how much they can get done if they use their time productively. To me, it doesn't really seem like a lot. I find myself with a good amount of free time each day," Danny said.