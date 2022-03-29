Working to remove wreckage from deadly Interstate 81 pile-up

The deadly crash and chain-reaction pile-up on Monday still has part of the highway closed.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County is still a mess after that massive pile-up Monday.

The northbound lanes are still closed, and the cleanup efforts are likely to continue throughout the day.

The crews have made progress clearing the interstate, but there is still a lot to do.

It's been 24 hours since the fatal crash happened near the Route 901 Minersville exit (116) on I-81 north.

More than 50 cars were involved in a pile-up that left 24 injured and three people dead, according to the Associated Press.

First responders across Schuylkill County worked nonstop to save stranded motorists. Workers are continuing to remove damaged vehicles from the highway.

"I don't think anybody thought it would take this long. I mean, until you actually get in and start moving things around, you know, we had to wait for hours till they put the fire out, so I don't think anybody thought it would take this long," said Trooper David Beohm.

There is no estimate on when the northbound lanes of Interstate 18 will reopen.