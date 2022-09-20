Workers going back to school create staff shortages

With school back in session, restaurant staffs are shrinking and are struggling to replace the roles full-time students filled during their summer vacation.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — On a typical Tuesday at Roma Pizza in Pottsville, the number of customers is outnumbering the staff, and since school started, it has become more hectic for the remaining workers.

"With students going back to school, we're kind of overwhelming the girls where this is their full-time job, and they do not go to school. We're always looking for people to come and work, especially with our busy season coming up. We have all these parties, Christmas parties, and we're always short-staffed," said waitress and bartender Kim Bower.

"Now that back to school and football season is in full swing, it's very hard to find solid, presentable help," said Colton Conway, Roma Pizza kitchen manager.

Both say they work anywhere from 60 to 80 hours a week, filling in wherever they can as they look for new employees to help run the restaurant when many of their workers are in class.

"We have a lot of kids in high school that want to work, and we appreciate the help, but they can only do so many hours a week. They can only work so late at night," added Conway.

What customers may not see is how the staffing shortages have caused changes at Roma, including closing a dining room that's the most accessible for someone with a mobility aid.

"Yesterday, we had to shut down the downstairs, and a lady came in with a cane. We did take care of her over here. The girls from the kitchen personally waited on her here, but normally they would come in over there," Bower mentioned.

Like many other restaurants in Schuylkill County, Roma is incentivizing people to work unlike ever before.

"If someone does come in to pick up a shift after someone calls off, I do offer gift cards. Like 'Hey, if you can come in tonight, here's a $20 gift card for Dunkin Donuts; usually people jump on it,'" said Bower.

And they are willing to take the time to train employees new to food service so they can fill the gaps in their staff.

To apply, click here.