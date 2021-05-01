Boutique expanding from bus to storefront in Pottsville

A small business owner in Schuylkill County was operating her women's boutique out of a bus. After a successful start, she's expanding to a physical store.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — From a bus to an actual storefront —that's been the journey for Quintinsky's Glitz and Glam Boutique.

"I got the idea one day, and I was like, 'I can shop, it doesn't have to be for myself, and I can make a profit from it,'' said owner Tabatha Masler.

Masler, who's also a nurse, started operating her boutique and selling women's clothing out of a small refurbished bus. Over the past year and a half or so, after her small business grew, it became hard to operate out of such a small space. She decided to expand to a location on West Norwegian Street in Pottsville, just days away from opening.

"My mission is just to bring good quality products to women that maybe can't afford to go somewhere else more expensive, kind of open up the options for other people who might have a thought of opening up a business down here, seeing more than one person opening up something in town, bring the city back to life."

Women will be able to find a variety of items at affordable prices. Asked if opening up a business during the pandemic was daunting, Masler had this to say.

"My business did not slow down during COVID whatsoever. I run a lot of business through Facebook. I was constantly getting messages, 'Do you have this? Do you have anything new coming in?' Even if we were to shut down, I can still provide things for people and ship and make it possible for people to still shop."