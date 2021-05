A couple that lives in Port Carbon got into a fight. When the woman tried to leave, the man allegedly shot her.

PORT CARBON, Pa. — Officers say a woman drove herself to their police station after she was shot in Carbon County.

State Police say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. along Coal Street.

According to troopers, a couple who lives on the street got into a fight.

When the woman tried to leave, the man allegedly shot her.

The woman then drove herself to the Port Carbon Police Station and then was taken to the hospital.