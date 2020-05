Her car was hit by a pick-up on Route 61 near Orwigsburg.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A woman has died after a crash in Schuylkill County.

State Police say 41-year-old Abbey Whalen, of Pottsville, was killed Thursday morning when her car was hit by a pick-up on Route 61 near Orwigsburg.

Police say the driver of the pick-up hit Whalen's car and another.