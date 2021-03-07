Woman celebrates 101st birthday in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — There was a very special birthday celebration in Schuylkill County on Saturday.
Mary Zukovich celebrated her 101st birthday at a family member's house near Tamaqua.
The birthday girl is a lifelong resident of McAdoo.
Mary's friends and family planned a big shindig last year for her 100th birthday, but pandemic restrictions forced them to cancel.
"I was looking so forward to celebrating Aunt Mary's 100th, and then because of COVID, it just didn't happen. I value everything she taught me from when I was a little girl. She taught me values in life that you carry on," said Lorraine Zukovich Blickley, Mary's niece.
From all of us at WNEP, happy birthday, Mary!