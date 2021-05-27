Denise Lee Kranch was in the right place at the right time when she caught some captivating photos.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Being at the right place at the right time was definitely the case recently for Denise Lee Kranch of Tuscarora, PA.

While sitting at a red light with her mother in Tamaqua, PA, Denise captured some amazing bald eagle photos.

The bald eagle "swooped for roadkill and picked it up and flew at us," Kranch shared in a May 25 Facebook post and since then, the post has been shared thousands of times.

All the likes and shares are great, but for Denise, being able to share the moment with her mother, who had a recent health scare, was so much more meaningful.

"She was in the ICU for two weeks and almost died it was touch and go for 3 days and she began to get better. When we saw the eagle we were on our way to the first doctor's appointment since recovery. I am so happy my mother was able to still be here experience this with me. It meant a lot to us to have seen side by side!"

No word yet on whether the bald eagle will be sited for flying through that red light.