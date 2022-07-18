x
Schuylkill County

Woman accused in death of Pottsville businessman pleads guilty

Police say Megan Hall fatally stabbed jeweler Patrick Murphy in a hotel room in New Orleans in February of 2019.
Megan Hall

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The woman accused of killing a Pottsville businessman in New Orleans has pleaded guilty.

Megan Hall pleaded guilty in Louisiana to manslaughter, robbery, and obstruction of justice.

Police say Hall fatally stabbed jeweler Patrick Murphy in a hotel room in February of 2019.

Investigators believe Murphy met Hall and went into a hotel with her during Mardi Gras.

Witnesses say they heard a fight in the room. Hall was spotted on surveillance video, leaving alone.

Murphy's body was found in the hotel later that day.

Hall faces ten years in prison under the plea deal.

