WNE-IPA: A homebrew named after the news station

Beer enthusiast uses the pandemic to master the art of homebrewing.

NEW RINGGOLD, Pa. — Last month, we showed you how Jim Gurcsik, the culinary instructor at Schuylkill Technology Center near Minersville has honed his skills as a homebrewer during the course of the pandemic.

Since then, he's been working on a beer named after The News Station.

A New England Style IPA that's fittingly called, the "WNE-IPA."

"I was already brewing a New England IPA, so I figured, WNE-IPA," Gurcsik said. "The cool thing about this beer is that it has 16 ounces of hops, so I figured, WNE-IPA, 16."

See what he did there? WNE-IPA? 16 hops? Well done.

That beer is now finished and on tap at his home in New Ringold for his neighbors to enjoy free of charge, which has been a hit so far.

"I brewed 20 gallons of it and there's four left in the last two weeks, so it's a good review," Gurcsik added.

He has a full set up in his garage, where he's brewed various styles of IPA's, seltzers, and wines.

For Jim and his family, the hobby is also about sustainability.

All of the leftover grains used for the News Station brew were used to feed his chickens, which are starting to lay their legs.

"It has lemon drop, Citra, and I used Mosaic as the bittering hop, which is uncommon, it has 16 ounces of hops for the News Station. It has oats, white wheat, and barley like a normal, hazy kind of beer.