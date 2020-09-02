Winterfest takes over downtown Pottsville

Ice sculptures, a chili cook-off and plenty of Yeungling bring people to the annual event

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The cheesesteaks were hot, the Yuengling beer was cold, and the temperatures finally met the standards of organizers from the continued progress project in downtown Pottsville. Winterfest was moved from January to February in hopes the title of "Winterfest" would feel a little more fitting.

"Everything we get is put right back into the community, planning more events downtown and doing more things to help the businesses downtown and the community in general," said organizer Taliah Greenwalt.

With real snow remaining from Friday's flurries and a little help from Blue Mountain Ski area there was space for kiddos to enjoy the activities they've missed out on for most of the unseasonably warm winter.

And any Schuylkill celebration wouldn't be complete without America's oldest brewery; there was space for the grown-ups to enjoy their favorite local beers.

"It may bring back some childhood memories, not childhood, 21 plus memories! Of drinking a Yuengling outside so its a beautiful day," said Pottsville City Council member Dotie Botto.

Upon entering the beer garden patrons could purchase a special cup complete with a Winterfest logo or they could bring their own if they already bought one at Pottsville On Tap over the summer.

The special cups are $10 and benefit the continued progress project. They don't get a discount on beer but they do get you a bigger pour.

"Beer and Yuengling bring us all together," said Tommy Leech of New Jersey. "No matter how cold it is outside right now I'm warm, got a nice fire, here with my friends; loving it!"

Other attendees enjoyed watching some ice sculpting or vying for the title of best chili chef.

And for the less competitive guests, there was an array of food trucks lined the streets serving up barbeque, kettle corn, and favorites like Kowaloneks Kielbasy Shop.