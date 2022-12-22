Winter weather hits Schuylkill County hard

The weather conditions won't stand in the way of those planning to visit loved ones this Christmas.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The roads throughout Schuylkill County were covered in snow, but that did not keep all drivers off the roads.

The wintry mix brought customers in and out of Hadesty's Hardware in Pottsville to get the essentials.

"A lot of customers are coming in getting ice melt, rock salt, shovels, gloves to help them stay warm while shoveling and icing their driveway and sidewalks today," said Payton Renninger, Hadesty's sales associate.

Customers and employees Newswatch 16 spoke with say this storm isn't going to stop them from traveling for Christmas.

"They want to be with family and friends because they've been stuck in the house the past couple years," said James Davenport, Hadesty's sales associate.

The founder of Costenbader's School of Driving in Orwigsburg has some advice for those driving in inclement weather.

"If the vehicle does begin to slide, you turn the wheel with the slide. And then also you want to avoid any sudden movements, any quick turns on the steering wheel, or hitting the gas," explained Ean Costenbader.

Costenbader says safe driving in winter conditions begins before you are on the road, emphasizing the importance of cleaning off the snow on your vehicle before you leave.

"A couple years ago, my wife and I were on our way to school, and in the opposite direction, snow and ice came off of a tractor-trailer and came through our windshield," he said.

He tells experienced and new drivers the same thing: Always be a step ahead to stay in control.

"The biggest thing I would say is that you allow yourself more time. If you have to be somewhere in two hours, maybe you leave two and a half hours ahead of time to give yourself enough time to get there," Costenbader added.