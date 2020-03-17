Which stores are open and closed in Schuylkill County

Chase Senior takes a drive to see how business are adapting to the restrictions that Governor Wolf imposed.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has now strongly urged all non-essential businesses to close for at least 14 days.

So I'm going to drive around a few Schuylkill County communities and see which businesses if any are open and see if anybody is out and about, or if they're taking social distancing and quarantining seriously. Let's take a ride.

First up, Mahanoy City. Along East Centre Street is 123 Cafe, which is usually packed around this time, but not now. The cafe is following the statewide order for all restaurants and is doing takeout and delivery only. The same can be said for Carini's pizza and subs. And while the governor suggested non-essential businesses close, some "open" signs were still lit up.

From Mahanoy City, a short drive to Frackville, where the Free Public Library has a sign on the door stating it will be closed through March 28. With schools shut down statewide to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, we found a group of kids who say they were desperate to get outside and shoot some hoops. Others said they're taking all of this day by day.

"I'm tired of being inside. It's boring," said Evan Mernicki of Frackville. "You need to sit on the couch and when you're outside, you can run around and do what you want."

"The way I feel about it is if you're going to get it, you're going to get it regardless," Frackville resident Steven Quimm Sr. said. "Of course, try to be careful don't be around people who are sick and coughing a lot. Just take it day by day I guess."

From Frackville, I took Route 61 down to Pottsville, where the streets were a little bit more barren than usual for this time of day.

Along Centre Street, more businesses with signs on their doors stating they're shut down. But not Momma Millies Bakery. Here, owner Mildred Kennedy is adapting to a new reality.

"How we can function is we must keep our door locked," Kennedy said. "You may call, place your order, we will come curbside. We can't let anybody in. It's how we're going to stay open."