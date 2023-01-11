'Wheel' turning into new restaurant

A restaurant in downtown Pottsville is undergoing a big change in the coming weeks and exposing people in Schuylkill County to cuisines from around the world.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Customers filled tables at Wheel in Pottsville on Wednesday for what may be their last time.

Owner Savas Logothetides has plans to convert the grilled cheese hot spot into "Tres," a restaurant specializing in tacos, tapas, and tequila.

“It's time to evolve. It's time for a fresh concept. It's time to pivot a little bit. You know, we're still going to be serving great food, great service, and a great atmosphere. But it's going to be a little bit different,” he said.

Logothetides created a menu that features tacos inspired by cuisines around the world to help diversify the restaurant options in downtown Pottsville.

Residents throughout Schuylkill County say this will help expose people to cuisines they've never tried before.

“What really stood out to me is the Korean barbecue taco on the menu. I think that will be fun. It's hard to find some of those flavors in the area, so I'm excited to see what more he can bring in,” said Ryan Twardzik from Frackville.

Twardzik and his family went to Wheel for lunch for the last time in Pottsville.

Although Wheel's second location in Tamaqua will remain open, some customers are sad to see the Pottsville restaurant go.

“I've talked about it with some family and friends, and I guess there's a mix of feelings because people are sad to see this go. But Tamaqua isn't far away, and we could always go there for a grilled cheese,” Carol Twardzik said.

But the Twardziks say they are looking forward to trying Tres when it opens in February.

“I'm pretty excited. I mean, it's a different concept for the area. I like new things opening up here. Especially with an extensive tequila menu. Nothing else around here can compete with that,” Ryan Twardzik added.

Wheel will be open until next Monday, then they will close to transform into Tres, and open the doors to the public by early next month.

Hi everyone- News travels fast and sometimes in not a great way! As the owner of WHEEL restaurants, it is with a... Posted by Wheel Restaurant- Pottsville on Wednesday, December 28, 2022