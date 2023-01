The break happened early Friday morning and has since been repaired; however, residents are asked to boil their water as a precaution.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Some Schuylkill County residents are asked to boil their water after a water main break on Friday.

The 12-inch water main on the Pottsville Minersville Highway impacts people living in the Marlin and West Terrace areas.

The main has since been fixed, but the Minersville Water Authority asks residents to still boil their water as a precaution.