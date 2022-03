A large water leak discovered in a water line has forced a boil advisory for residents of Pine Grove.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Residents of one Schuylkill County community are asked to boil their water before using it after a leak was discovered in a water line.

According to borough officials, a large water leak was found in the ravine area of Pine Grove.

Repairs are underway but officials ask everyone in the community to boil their water as a precaution.