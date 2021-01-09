Watching the creek in Tremont

People who live along the creek on Spring Street have been asked to evacuate.

TREMONT, Pa. — Within the last hour or so, people who live along the creek here on Spring Street in Tremont have been asked to evacuate.

It is voluntary right now, but the water is continuing to rise this evening.

The borough will be using its emergency alert system for the first time today if it has to.

Folks who live here along the creek say they have had rain anxiety since 1972 when hurricane Agnes hit.

But over the last few years, specifically since the rainy summer of 2018, flash flooding is a major issue here.

If the water rises to a concerning level, borough officials will send out the emergency alert to the residents who signed up. In the days leading up to today's storm, people who live here have been preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

People moved their cars to higher ground early this morning before the rain even started, the street department has been clearing out the storm drains all day.

An emergency shelter is also set up at the Tremont Fire Company.

"No nobody left that I know of. I just came home, I was up in Clinton County. I came home because I know it was flooding so I figured I better come home," said Charles Kimmel of Tremont.

"It's bad just here because we're surrounded by mountains, we live in a bowl. Everything up there comes down here and the creeks can't normally handle it. It's too much. We do the best we can, send it to Pine Grove," added Lewis Kohr, Tremont Streets Department.

Tremont and emergency managers say this is the area of most concern and they will send out that emergency alert as soon as they need to if people need to evacuate.