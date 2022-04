You can see the bear strolling down the sidewalk of Market Street.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — One part of Schuylkill County had a fuzzy visitor come to town this week.

Mark McCarrol sent us a video from Tamaqua; you can see the bear strolling down the sidewalk of Market Street.

We're not sure where the bear came from or where it was going on its walk.