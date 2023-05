Police say Kenneth Kryworuka had two bench warrants from Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties when police pulled him over in Rush Township.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County arrested a man on drug charges Monday.

They found what they believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with marijuana and cocaine.

The value of the drugs was more than $100,000.

Kryworuka is locked up in the Schuylkill County prison.