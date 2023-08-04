State Police capture wanted man who escaped on I-81

Investigators say, Jeremy Hunter, 36, fled from troopers after a traffic stop near the Pine Grove exit of Interstate 81.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — UPDATE:

Jeremy Hunter was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Original story:

State police are looking for a wanted man who escaped after a traffic stop in Schuylkill County.

Investigators said Jeremy Hunter, 36, fled from troopers after a traffic stop near the Pine Grove exit of Interstate 81.

Troopers learned that Hunter was wanted in Georgia and Alabama, and when they tried to put him in custody, he escaped into the woods in the area of Oak Grove Road.

State police are encouraging all residents in the area to lock homes and vehicles. Any suspicious activity should be reported to your local police department.

Hunter is described as average build with tattoos on both arms and legs and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and no shoes.

