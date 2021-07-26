Walking tour directs Pottsville visitors to city's attractions

Come to Pottsville and see it all. That's the message from business owners in the Schuylkill County community.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Downtown Pottsville is coming back to life. Jerry Enders, chairman of the Pottsville Commission on Tourism and owner of Jerry's Classic Cars and Collectibles Museum, hopes the city can capitalize on the resurgence.

"With all the new energy, all the new businesses, the restaurants that are opening up, the microbreweries, we really have the something to offer here to stay for a good day trip," Enders said.

One product has helped with the city's revitalization more than any other: beer.

Black Rock Brewing Company owner Bobby Weaver believes Pottsville has a brew for every taste.

"We have America's oldest brewery here, we have Black Rock which opened, but Pottsville has another brewery that just opened, that was Pilger Ruh Brewing. That was just this past weekend," Weaver said. "So we really have this beer culture thing down."

Now, the tourism commission is making it easier for visitors to see it all.

The new Pottsville Self-Guided Walking Tour Map points out 53 different locations. Attractions include restaurants, businesses, museums, and signs that detail the city's history.

The map has stops at the former homes of well-known writer John O'Hara and a walk to the Civil War monuments in Garfield Square. It highlights the unique experiences the city has to offer.

"From Yuengling, down to Jerry's classic car museum and then back to Black Rock for beer, and then there's a coffee shop and a men's clothing store," Weaver said. "You know, it would take a while to walk the whole city because we've got so much going on."

"The Wheel restaurant if you want a cheese sandwich and something different, we've got the Crimson House," Enders said. "These are all partners of the walking tour. They're the ones that put the financial aid to it and help me print it."

"That's the thing," Weaver added. "If you love history or beer or anything you're interested to do, we're your place. That's where you've got to come. You've got to come here."