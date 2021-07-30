Walking for a Cause

Schuylkill County Relay for Life draws more than 150 people to track in Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — At the Schuylkill County Relay for Life, more than 150 people walked around the track of Veterans' Memorial Stadium in Pottsville.

People honored the memory and the fight of those who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Gregory and Cynthia Mensch are both cancer-free after having thyroid cancer.

"I had a tough time with mine. It was stage three and it was kind of iffy for a while so, I'm happy to be alive. I thank God for that. It's my faith that got me through and I just want to give back," said Cynthia Mensch.

Relay for Life raises money for the American Cancer Society, which funds cancer research and helps those battling the disease.

Cathy Kostick is a breast cancer survivor.

"This just gives us hope for the future so that's why I walk - for hope for others," said Kostick.

Even though the event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, organizers still raised more than $20,000 in 2020.

"Last year was tough but we raised money and we did luminaries last year. Those luminaries from last year are being put out on the field tonight," said Mary Jane MacLaughlin, Relay for Life.

"Just to see people care and honor those who had gone through cancer or remember those who had passed it's very important to our community," said Cynthia Mensch.