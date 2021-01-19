Scarves and shawls to keep folks warm in the winter

An art center in Schuylkill County is trying to keep as many people warm as possible this winter, even if the process is different because of COVID-19.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A group of ladies at the Walk In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven has been staying busy knitting and crocheting scarves and shawls for a bigger purpose.

"We would like to give back to the community," said Lorraine Felker. "We are very grateful for the opportunity that we can come here on a regular basis and just get together, knit, and teach each other,r and share with each other, and it's become a very close-knit group over the years of doing this."

The process of getting scarves out to the elderly and less fortunate is a little different this year though because of the coronavirus.

"We used to do scarf bombings, where once a month, we'd pick a town in our area and we would take about 100 scarves and tie them in a public place with a little note attached, saying, 'I'm not lost, if you need me, take me,' kind of thing."

People in the community can help, too. You can either make scarves yourselves or donate yarn and other supplies for those items to be made here.

"What we decided to do this year was take all of our donated items and take them to the county Agency on Aging and have them distribute them to the senior citizens that want them or need them."

Inside the Walk In Art Center is a box where you can drop off your homemade scarves and shawls if you'd like to contribute. The center is trying to connect as many as it can until the end of January.