The Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce along with the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Walk For Progress.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMAQUA, Pa. — October is Local Chamber of Commerce Month and the rain didn't stop folks from celebrating.

The Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce along with the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Walk For Progress.

The event highlights areas that have local chambers or business associations.

The largest team and the most spirited team won prizes.