Voters come out in Schuylkill County for primaries

A couple of very big races brought voters to the polls in Schuylkill County. A crowded field for county commissioner and an interesting race for judge.

NEW RINGGOLD, Pa. — Many residents in Schuylkill County spent their morning at the polls, casting their votes in this primary election.

Some polling places saw light turnout. Others, including one in East Brunswick Township near Orwigsburg, had a steady stream of voters throughout the day.

"If you don't vote, you can't complain. If you want to complain, this is the way you complain: You vote," said John Wida.

Wida was part of a large crowd that made their way to vote at the East Brunswick Municipal Building.

Corinne and Bill Werkheiser voted to have a say about who sits on the Blue Mountain school board.

"I hope they don't change the taxes and they keep them the same. When you live on a fixed income, it really hurts," said Corinne Werkheiser.

Other voters were brought out by a race for Schuylkill County judge.

"I want judges who are going to prosecute and not let people out on the street who belong in jail," said Robert Keller.

Alicia Keller brought her children to the polls. Even though they're not old enough to vote yet, she wants to teach them that voting is their civic duty and encourage them to vote in the future.

"Even with a vote, they can change the world. What they feel, what they think matters. How they vote definitely matters; it shapes our county," she said.

While some polling places in Schuylkill County, like East Brunswick Township, had steadier voter crowds than others. Many agreed, they wished more people would vote in local elections.