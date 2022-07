The vigil was held at Lake Hauto where the body of Rene Figueroa, 21, was recovered on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Family and friends gathered to remember a man who drowned in Schuylkill County.

The body of 21-year-old Rene Figueroa was found in Lake Hauto on Sunday.

Loved ones gathered at the lake in Rush Township Tuesday night to remember Figueroa.

He was a standout basketball player at Panther Valley High School before graduating in 2020.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the drowning in Schuylkill County.